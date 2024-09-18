GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD cut its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,897,802 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 613,038 shares during the quarter. GSK makes up 3.0% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.24% of GSK worth $189,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Argus raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $42.55 on Wednesday. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. GSK had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.3843 dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.71%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

