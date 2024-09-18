Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Short Interest Up 12.4% in August

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 339,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the August 15th total of 301,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AVAL opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.99. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $953.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.03 million. Analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.0084 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAL. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the first quarter worth $26,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 54,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the period. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.