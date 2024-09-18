Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 775,900 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the August 15th total of 887,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,759.0 days.

Gruma Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GPAGF opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. Gruma has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.71.

Get Gruma alerts:

Gruma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crêpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; marinades; and rice and oats.

Receive News & Ratings for Gruma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gruma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.