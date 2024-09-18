Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) to Issue $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 82.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Greystone Housing Impact Investors to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.6%.

Shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.69. The company had a trading volume of 21,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a current ratio of 13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $15.04. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $17.55.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors ( NYSE:GHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 6.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

