Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) to Issue $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 82.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Greystone Housing Impact Investors to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.6%.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.69. The company had a trading volume of 21,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a current ratio of 13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $15.04. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $17.55.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
View Our Latest Research Report on GHI
About Greystone Housing Impact Investors
Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Greystone Housing Impact Investors
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Smartsheet Is a Smart Buy for Traders and Investors: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Housing Impact Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Housing Impact Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.