Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Green Thumb Industries to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Thumb Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $10.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.94. Green Thumb Industries has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $16.33. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.01 million. Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 5.38%. Analysts predict that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

