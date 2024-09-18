GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,840,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the August 15th total of 7,330,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

GoPro Trading Up 1.1 %

GPRO traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.37. 89,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,466. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64. GoPro has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 42.19%. The business had revenue of $186.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoPro will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on GPRO shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on GoPro from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoPro

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in GoPro by 419.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in GoPro by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in GoPro by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 11,209 shares during the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

