Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Gold Resource from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Gold Resource Trading Down 1.6 %

GORO opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.45. Gold Resource has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.40.

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gold Resource will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Resource

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gold Resource by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,496,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 95,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Gold Resource by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,441,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 312,765 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

