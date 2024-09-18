Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.42

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.42 and last traded at $54.42, with a volume of 3101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.13.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLPX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 51.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

