Glennon Small Companies Ltd (ASX:GC1) Insider Sulieman Ravell Purchases 4,185 Shares of Stock

Glennon Small Companies Ltd (ASX:GC1 – Get Free Report) insider Sulieman Ravell purchased 4,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$10.02 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,937.89 ($28,336.41).

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 29th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 4.26%.

Glennon Small Companies Ltd is based in Australia.

