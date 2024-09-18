Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Gladstone Land has raised its dividend payment by an average of 82.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

Gladstone Land stock opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $22.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.71.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.