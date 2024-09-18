GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG) Senior Officer Anders Carlson Buys 90,000 Shares

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Anders Carlson acquired 90,000 shares of GFG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,700.00.
GFG Resources Trading Down 6.3 %
GFG Resources stock opened at C$0.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$28.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09. GFG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.07 and a 52 week high of C$0.14.
About GFG Resources
