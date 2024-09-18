GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG) Senior Officer Anders Carlson Buys 90,000 Shares

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Anders Carlson acquired 90,000 shares of GFG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,700.00.

GFG Resources Trading Down 6.3 %

GFG Resources stock opened at C$0.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$28.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09. GFG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.07 and a 52 week high of C$0.14.

About GFG Resources

GFG Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Montclerg gold project consisting of 5 patented and 110 unpatented mining claims located near the east of Timmins; the Pen gold project covers an area of approximately 475 square kilometers located near the southwest of the prolific gold district and town of Timmins; and the Dore gold project covers an area of approximately 212 square kilometers located in Ontario.

