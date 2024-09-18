Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Receives $9.45 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.45.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie cut their price objective on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Genius Sports from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Sports

Genius Sports Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 383.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,277,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772,540 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $927,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Genius Sports by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,503,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,602 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,521,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Genius Sports by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,351,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,070,000 after acquiring an additional 919,980 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GENI opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.96. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average is $6.01.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $95.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.15 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genius Sports

(Get Free Report

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Articles

