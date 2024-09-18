Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Receives $9.45 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.45.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie cut their price objective on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Genius Sports from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.
NYSE GENI opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.96. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average is $6.01.
Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $95.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.15 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
