General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 97.5% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $180.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $197.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.87. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $182.43.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on GE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.