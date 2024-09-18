GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading Up 4.4%

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.77 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.77 ($0.04). 1,797,498 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 2,765,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.65 ($0.04).

GCM Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.77, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of £8.01 million, a PE ratio of -296.00 and a beta of 0.73.

GCM Resources Company Profile

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

