Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Purchases 40 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,175 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CCLA Investment Management lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 398,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,081,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 20.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 27.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 12.9% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 21,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in ANSYS by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANSS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.33.

ANSYS Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $317.25 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.70, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.36.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

