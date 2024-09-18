Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Decreases Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,953 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors makes up 1.8% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $232.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.72. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $296.08. The company has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

