Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Gamehost Price Performance

Shares of Gamehost stock traded down C$0.19 on Wednesday, hitting C$10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,932. Gamehost has a 52-week low of C$8.45 and a 52-week high of C$10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$219.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.47.

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$20.30 million for the quarter. Gamehost had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 19.14%.

Gamehost Company Profile

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. It operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. The company's gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games, electronic gaming tables, government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services.

