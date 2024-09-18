Galxe (GAL) Price Hits $2.12 on Exchanges

Galxe (GAL) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last seven days, Galxe has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Galxe has a total market capitalization of $21.94 million and approximately $82,649.96 worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galxe token can now be purchased for approximately $2.12 or 0.00003521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Galxe

Galxe was first traded on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 82,614,145 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,363,476 tokens. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a decentralized credential data network aiming to create an open and collaborative ecosystem. The Galxe ecosystem uses the GAL token as a governance token, payment token, and incentive mechanism. The GAL token is used for voting and governance in the Galxe DAO, to pay for application module fees, to pay for Galxe Oracle Engine and Galxe Credential API, and to curate digital credentials. The bonding curve system is used to signal a credential data set’s value, and curators can purchase stakes of a credential data set using GAL tokens, which will result in a revenue stream that will be split between credential stake holders pro-rata.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galxe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Galxe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

