Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU) Short Interest Update

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 681,900 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the August 15th total of 618,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 999,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $4.40 to $4.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAU. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 1.9% in the first quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 36,225,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,300,000 after purchasing an additional 662,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Galiano Gold by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 208,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Galiano Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 232,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 31,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,219,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:GAU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.47. 602,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,607. Galiano Gold has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Galiano Gold will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

