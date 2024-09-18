Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU) Short Interest Update

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 681,900 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the August 15th total of 618,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 999,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $4.40 to $4.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th.
NYSEAMERICAN:GAU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.47. 602,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,607. Galiano Gold has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.13.
Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Galiano Gold will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.
