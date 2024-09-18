G2 Capital Management LLC OH Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 272.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,934 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Municipal ETF makes up 1.3% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. G2 Capital Management LLC OH owned about 0.30% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at $58,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $85,000.

JMUB opened at $51.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average is $50.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1506 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

