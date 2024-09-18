G2 Capital Management LLC OH Boosts Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAU. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Montis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.97. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $39.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.