G2 Capital Management LLC OH Acquires 741 Shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH owned 0.40% of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 816.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 15,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 13,381 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,475.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 343,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 321,312 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 153,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 14,587 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 358,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 20,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCX opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

