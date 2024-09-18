FY2026 EPS Estimates for USA Compression Partners LP Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of USA Compression Partners in a report released on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for USA Compression Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $235.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.86 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 9.77%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Mizuho raised shares of USA Compression Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:USAC opened at $23.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.32. USA Compression Partners has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $28.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 542,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,384,000 after buying an additional 280,491 shares during the last quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $4,429,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth about $4,775,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth about $2,814,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 85,692 shares during the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 21,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $476,488.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,774.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long sold 1,786 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $40,738.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,003,263.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 21,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $476,488.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 512.20%.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

