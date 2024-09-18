FY2025 Earnings Estimate for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Issued By Zacks Research

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OGE Energy in a report released on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.26. The consensus estimate for OGE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share.

OGE has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

OGE Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE OGE opened at $40.82 on Monday. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $41.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $662.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.51 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OGE Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 23.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in OGE Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 12.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

