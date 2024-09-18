FY2024 EPS Estimates for Amerigo Resources Ltd. Decreased by Sidoti Csr (OTCMKTS:ARREF)

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Amerigo Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 12th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Amerigo Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Amerigo Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.77 million.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

Amerigo Resources Cuts Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARREF opened at $1.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20. Amerigo Resources has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $194.17 million, a PE ratio of -116.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0217 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

Featured Stories

