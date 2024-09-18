Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 290,400 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the August 15th total of 256,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Future FinTech Group Stock Up 4.3 %

FTFT stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66. Future FinTech Group has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $2.60.

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter. Future FinTech Group had a negative net margin of 94.57% and a negative return on equity of 79.92%.

Future FinTech Group Company Profile

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Shared Shopping Mall Membership Fee, Fruit Related Products, Sales of Goods, and Others. The company operates Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a real-name blockchain based e-commerce platform that integrates blockchain and internet technology; and NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform.

