Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Tracy D. Daw Sells 10,000 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) insider Tracy D. Daw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,362 shares in the company, valued at $76,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $608.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.18. Funko, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $12.04.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.04 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Funko in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Funko from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Funko from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Funko during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Funko by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,062,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 654,359 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Funko during the 2nd quarter worth $1,138,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Funko by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,546,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,609,000 after purchasing an additional 619,114 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Funko by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 250,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 112,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

