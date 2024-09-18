Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CFO Sells $15,845.76 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) CFO Pendeven Yves Le sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $15,845.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,504 shares in the company, valued at $383,222.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Funko Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92. Funko, Inc. has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $12.04. The firm has a market cap of $608.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.25. Funko had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $247.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNKO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Funko from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Funko in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Funko from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Institutional Trading of Funko

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Funko by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Funko by 3.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 66,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Funko in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Funko by 7.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Funko during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

