Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Fuel Tech Price Performance
Fuel Tech stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 million, a PE ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 4.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $1.34.
Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Fuel Tech
Fuel Tech Company Profile
Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fuel Tech
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.