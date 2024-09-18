Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0615 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $6.79.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.