Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA) CFO Buys $12,645.62 in Stock

Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Patrick Dickerson bought 48,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.26 per share, with a total value of $12,645.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,645.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:FRZA opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.16 and a current ratio of 14.62. Forza X1, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.89.

Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

Forza X1, Inc focuses on designing, developing, and manufacturing electric boats in the United States. It intends to offer its products through a vertically integrated direct-to-consumer system. Forza X1, Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Fort Pierce, Florida.

