Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$59.10.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fortis from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Fortis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FTS

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortis Stock Performance

In other Fortis news, Senior Officer James Reid sold 19,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.46, for a total value of C$1,187,493.18. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortis stock opened at C$61.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$55.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.59. The company has a market cap of C$30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$49.82 and a twelve month high of C$62.29.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.71 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 3.3416115 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 73.98%.

About Fortis

(Get Free Report

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona’s Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.