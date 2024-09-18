Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stake Boosted by CCLA Investment Management

CCLA Investment Management increased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 74.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,383,197 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 588,080 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $82,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 127,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $203,501,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,385,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $1,731,010.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,842,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,434,657.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $1,731,010.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,842,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,434,657.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,573,864. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $75.61 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $78.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.03.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a net margin of 23.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,160.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortinet

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.