Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Short Interest Update

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,200 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the August 15th total of 181,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Foresight Autonomous Stock Down 0.0 %

Foresight Autonomous stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.69. 7,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,584. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00. Foresight Autonomous has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.70.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. Foresight Autonomous had a negative net margin of 1,871.62% and a negative return on equity of 86.89%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Foresight Autonomous stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. ( NASDAQ:FRSX Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,948,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,000. Foresight Autonomous accounts for about 0.1% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned about 27.23% of Foresight Autonomous as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the development of smart multi-spectral 3D vision software solutions and cellular-based applications for the automotive industry in Israel, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.

