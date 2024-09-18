FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Short Interest Down 5.8% in August

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the August 15th total of 13,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

FONAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FONR opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. FONAR has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $24.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Get FONAR alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FONAR

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FONAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FONAR by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of FONAR by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FONAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FONAR by 38.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut FONAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FONAR

About FONAR

(Get Free Report)

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FONAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FONAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.