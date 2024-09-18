Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACW) Short Interest Down 6.0% in August

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the August 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Focus Impact Acquisition Stock Performance

FIACW opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. Focus Impact Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.

Get Focus Impact Acquisition alerts:

Focus Impact Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.