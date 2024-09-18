Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $255.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Flutter Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.44.

Shares of NYSE FLUT traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $229.72. 190,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,752. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $231.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.55 and a 200 day moving average of $199.99.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLUT. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

