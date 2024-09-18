Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Short Interest Update

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,324,900 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the August 15th total of 3,678,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Flat Glass Group Price Performance

Shares of Flat Glass Group stock remained flat at $1.50 on Tuesday. Flat Glass Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67.

Flat Glass Group Company Profile

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, the rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, and household glass products.

