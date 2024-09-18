First Washington CORP Raises Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

First Washington CORP lifted its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Generac by 29.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 457,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,487,000 after acquiring an additional 103,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth about $450,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the second quarter worth about $1,957,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Generac by 5.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,941,000 after buying an additional 35,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.71.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $666,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,640.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $143.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $169.57.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

