First Washington CORP Has $2.29 Million Position in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

First Washington CORP lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Free Report) by 88.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,274,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 599,455 shares during the quarter. First Washington CORP owned about 4.25% of Neuronetics worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Neuronetics by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 16,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STIM shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Neuronetics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Neuronetics stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.28. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $5.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $16.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 109.00% and a negative net margin of 45.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 24,162 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $45,907.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,324,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,272.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Cascella bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 349,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,043.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 24,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $45,907.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,324,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,272.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 211,776 shares of company stock worth $175,170 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

