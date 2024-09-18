First Washington CORP Grows Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

First Washington CORP boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 1.7% of First Washington CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $121,072.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,863.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $121,072.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,863.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,096 shares of company stock worth $9,593,983 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ICE opened at $162.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.35. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $163.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $93.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.36.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

