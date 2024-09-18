First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Short Interest Update

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the August 15th total of 104,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AIRR stock opened at $72.62 on Wednesday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $75.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.38.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the first quarter worth $34,255,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,516,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,564,000 after purchasing an additional 495,941 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 440,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,100,000 after purchasing an additional 217,241 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,270,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 135.8% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 170,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,466,000 after purchasing an additional 98,065 shares during the period.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

