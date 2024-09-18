First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Short Interest Update

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the August 15th total of 104,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of AIRR stock opened at $72.62 on Wednesday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $75.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.38.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile
The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
