First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Short Interest Up 11.9% in August

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRID. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 7.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ GRID opened at $123.42 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 52 week low of $85.10 and a 52 week high of $123.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Announces Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.6379 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

