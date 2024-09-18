First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 23,751 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 92,309 shares.The stock last traded at $123.50 and had previously closed at $123.42.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.36 and a 200 day moving average of $116.75.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.6379 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.
