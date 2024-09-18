First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $34.93

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.93 and traded as high as $35.62. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund shares last traded at $35.20, with a volume of 79,586 shares changing hands.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average of $34.73. The stock has a market cap of $696.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.49.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1772 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund
About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.
