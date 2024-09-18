First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.01

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.01 and last traded at $42.01, with a volume of 8671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.59.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 124.5% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter valued at $81,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Articles

