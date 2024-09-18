First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 24,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 92,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

FMB opened at $52.03 on Wednesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $52.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.30.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.138 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

