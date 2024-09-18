First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Receives C$20.12 Average PT from Analysts

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.12.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FM. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Ryan Leslie Macwilliam sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.54, for a total transaction of C$264,640.00. Company insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of C$14.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$16.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.00. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$9.31 and a 52 week high of C$35.63.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.42 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.0143443 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

