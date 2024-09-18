First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (FGBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on September 30th

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

First Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. First Guaranty Bancshares has a payout ratio of 35.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

FGBI traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.54. 250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

First Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FGBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.33. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $36.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.86 million. Analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

