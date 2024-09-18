First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Short Interest Update

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the August 15th total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in First Bank in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Bank by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,256 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in First Bank by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 97,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 1,377.1% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 21,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 20,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank during the second quarter worth $71,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRBA opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25. First Bank has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $15.80.

First Bank ( NASDAQ:FRBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $56.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.95 million. First Bank had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. First Bank’s payout ratio is 21.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Bank from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

